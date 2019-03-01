Padre Boulevard improvements move forward

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council revisited the issues related to Padre Boulevard construction, including medians and landscaping during a meeting last week.

Mayor Dennis Stahl began by sharing that a two hour workshop was held the day before on the topic. Assistant City Manager Darla Jones provided background information. She stated that an analysis of traffic patterns, including comparison of areas with and without medians was performed. “The resulting data came back with a 38 percent crash reduction in the area where there were medians,” Jones reported. She added that the medians provide a “quick break area for pedestrians trying to cross Padre Boulevard.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.