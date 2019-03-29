Ordinance discrepancies discussed at Commissioner’s meeting

By Pamela Cody

Special to the Press

A Port Isabel property owner addressed Commissioners at a city meeting held on Tuesday evening to voice her concerns regarding alterations to some of the city’s ordinances that she feels need to be corrected to their original wording.

A property owner on the Fingers in Port Isabel since 1996, Melissa Alfonso presented documentation to Commissioners Carmen Rios, Martin Cantu, Jr., Jeffrey Martinez, and City Manager Jared Hockema. Armed with a copy of the city charter and articles of incorporation from 1987, Alfonso questioned why key wordage and images had been omitted or altered in some ordinances, without any record of the changes able to be found in the city’s meeting records.

“We have ordinances online now, so when I see a discrepancy that’s an in this book that’s not online, I come to the city secretary and ask, ‘when did it change?’ And the answer is what’s online now is what’s in existence. But we’d like to know, when did you all change it? Where in the public record where you changed it?” questions Alfonso.”

