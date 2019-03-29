PIISD welcomes new superintendent

By Anamaria Ramirez

Special to the Press

The Point Isabel ISD community welcomes its new superintendent, Teri Alarcon, with open arms during her first weeks of being on the job.

“it’s just such a warm and inviting feeling and the kids are incredible,” said Alarcon.

Beginning her collegiate studies immediately after high school, Alarcon said she pursued her career in education. She then began as an elementary teacher, studying and working hard to advance her career. She said her ambition was to help kids grow and learn.

“I love school, I love kids, I love working with people. I believe in teamwork, I believe in people collaborating to do what’s right for kids,” she said.

