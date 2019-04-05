Aloe vera sprouts ‘star’

By Freddy Jimenez

Concha West, a longtime Port Isabel native, said she was going through her daily routine one morning, which consists of reading her bible, when she walked out onto her front yard to find that her aloe vera plant had sprouted a “star” with its newly grown leaves.

West said she had never seen anything like it in all her years of living in Port Isabel.

“I was reading the bible and there was some verses talking about signs that our Lord sends, and I think that’s one of them,” she said, referring to the star on the plant. “I’ve never seen anything like it, have you?”

