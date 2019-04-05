Man found guilty of assaulting, threatening Trooper during spring break

By Freddy Jimenez

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A man who threatened and assaulted a State Trooper during Spring Break has been found guilty for the act.

David Gosalvez III, 31, was pulled over on South Padre Island near a beach access when a Dept. of Public Safety Trooper noticed that a woman was hanging off the male subject’s vehicle.

According to district attorney Luis V. Saenz, who went to Facebook to post about the incident, said that the Gosalvez and the woman were having a domestic dispute.

Saenz then said that the Trooper noticed the smell of alcohol emitted from Gosalvez’s breath, and after further investigating, placed the male subject under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

“During the course of the arrest, and as heard on the video introduced on court, Gosalvez began hurling insults and threats at the Trooper,” said Saenz.

Among the insults were, “I’ll look for you. You don’t know who I know, brotha” and “I see that wedding band. I hope you have pictures on social media of your family.”

Saenz further said that Gosalvez claimed to have ties to gangs and “struck, kicked, and spit at the Trooper.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.