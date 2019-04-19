Business as usual for instrumental music

By LARRY GAGE

It was business as usual for the instrumental music department at Port Isabel High School this year. The 2018-’19 school year is fast drawing to a close, and the Press recently visited with Head Director of Bands Scott Hartsfield to get his thoughts on just what kind of year it has been and also on the outlook for next year.

“It’s been a good year,” Hartsfield said Monday. “The kids got to state marching contest again. We had students in all-state and all region band, junior high and high school. The Texas All-State Band performed in San Antonio at the convention in February.”

The honors and accomplishments never seem to stop for the instrumental program, and they have not gone unnoticed.

Later this month the program will be one of five Valley high school instrumental programs to be honored as a Distinguished Music Program in the Rio Grande Valley.

And this week the band participated in the UIL Sight-Reading Contest in Donna.

The spring concert is on for Tuesday, April 30 and the band’s final official performance will be at graduation ceremonies on South Padre Island in May.

It was a younger than usual band this year and Hartsfield reflected on that in his office this week.

“We graduate quite a few seniors but we do have some good juniors that are pretty solid, so they should step right in so we can keep moving forward.”

Just as in football, with coaching staffs that stay together from one season to the next, continuity with assistant band directors is also important.

“I’ve been surprised before,” Hartsfield said this week. “But from what I understand everyone is coming back next year.”

