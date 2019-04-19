Tarpons to compete at Kingsville

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Seven Port Isabel track and field athletes have qualified for regional competition on the strength of their performances in this week’s area meet at La Feria.

William Camacho, Cesar Aguilera, Mac Strunk, Jesus Moctezuma, Juan Ramos, Tavien Ellison, and Angel Cacho will all compete in the UIL Area Track and Field Meet at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium the weekend of April 26 – 27. Just as in the district meet, any athlete who finishes in the top four in his event advances to the next level of competition.

Tarpon athletes won gold medals in four events; the 200-meter dash, the 4 x 100-meter relay, the 4 x 200-meter relay, and the triple jump.

Mac Strunk collected three gold medals on the day. He won the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 22.02 seconds, and ran a leg in both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200-meter sprint relays.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.