Decker pleads guilty, gets 11 years

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Daisy Joy Decker, 21, of Sugarland, was sentenced Wednesday morning to serve 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Appearing before 445th state District Judge Gloria Rincones, Decker was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle as well as counts of accident involving injury, accident involving serious bodily injury, and intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing bodily injury.

The accident occurred during Spring Break on March 17, 2017 at approximately 12:40 a.m. on the 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard. As previously reported, at least five people were injured.

One of the victims was Los Fresnos college student Maria Selena Patino, 19. The young woman died the following day of the accident after being removed from life support.

“I wish I could bring back your daughter,” said a sobbing Decker at Wednesday’s hearing. “I know there’s nothing I can say to make it right.”

Patino was the only one of the five who died at the hands of Decker. At the time, her mother, Micaela Montez, said, “I felt horrible. I felt like I had been struck.”

According to reports, the Cameron County District Attorney’s office consented to dropping charges of manslaughter, two counts of accident involving injury, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury and a count of accident involving death in exchange for Decker’s guilty plea.

After being given her sentencing, Decker was taken into custody by law enforcement.