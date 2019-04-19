Welcome Caum, SPI hosts Ed Caum as new CVB director

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The new director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Ed Caum, held a small welcoming reception Monday evening at the SPI Convention Center, to introduce himself and articulate some of his ideas for marketing the Island.

Attended primarily by CVB staff and South Padre Island City employees, newly installed CVB Director Ed Caum was enthusiastic about his new position and the ideas he has to improve marketing strategies for South Padre Island. Caum moved here from Naples, Florida, where he held the position of deputy director of sports and tourism marketing.

Caum took a few moments to share his first impressions of South Padre Island, as well as to lay out some of his ideas to promote the city.

“I absolutely love SPI, it’s a great place to market,” Caum said. Referring to his previous locale of Naples, Florida, Caum noted, “I just left marketing a luxury and beach destination, so this is not a whole lot different, just a little bit smaller.”

