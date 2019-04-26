Athletes confident for meet

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Seven Port Isabel Tarpon athletes are off to the UIL Region IV Track and Field Meet in Kingsville this weekend, and confidence abounds in these young men as they advance to the next level of competition.

“I have a lot of confidence,” head P.I. Tarpons coach Joe Gonzales told the Press this week. “It’s just a matter of a few hundredths of a second that separates first, second, and third. Anything can happen on any given day.”

Tarpon athletes are competing in five events at Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium; the 200-meter dash, the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200-meter relays, the shot put, and the triple jump.

Angel Cacho has qualified for regionals with a fourth-place finish in the shot put at last week’s area meet in La Feria. His best throw at area was 44-05.00. His PR, or personal record distance, is 44-08.00.

“I’m trying to PR this week,” Cacho said. “I have my technique down. Every day I have to throw further. If I throw 43 feet one day I have to throw 44 the next day. My goal is 46 feet. We’ll see what happens and hopefully we’ll take some kids to state.”

“The kids have been working hard and we had a good workout yesterday,” Coach Gonzales said Tuesday. “Wednesday we’re going to go … to the beach and have them work out in the sand dunes. It builds up leg strength.”

