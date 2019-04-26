Lady Tarpons ready for Regionals

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

Seven Port Isabel Lady Tarpon athletes are competing this weekend at the UIL Region IV Track and Field Meet in Kingsville.

Madison Ramos, Marlyn Cesenes, Lora Galvan, Allyson Reyes, Danaka Camacho, Gabby Torres, and Mandy Perkins all qualified for regional competition with top four finishes in their respective events at the area meet in La Feria last week.

Reyes, Perkins, Galvan, and Camacho are in as a foursome in the 4 x 200-meter relay race. They combined for a fourth-place finish in that event at La Feria, and Camacho will also run in the 100-meter dash on the strength of her fourth-place finish in that race at the area meet. At La Feria she ran a 13.06 time in the 100 meters.

Ramos was second in the high jump at La Feria and Cesenes and Torres both qualified with their top four finishes in the pole vault.

All except Cesenes are making their first appearances at the regional meet.

The Press found most of the afore-mentioned athletes in the high school cafeteria Tuesday morning before classes, and those four shared their thoughts on this week’s practices and on making the regional meet at Kingsville.

“I’m working on putting my head back so I can get my hips over the bar (and) clear higher heights,” Ramos said. “I feel pretty confident.”

Ramos’s best jump at area was 5-02.00. Her PR (personal record) is 5-03.00.

“I’m 100%,” Camacho said on her way to class. “Practice was pretty good – I think we did two 400-meter runs.”

Camacho is also competing in the long jump at Kingsville, even though she did not finish in the top four in the event at La Feria. Her best jump at area was 15-01.25 and that was sixth-best on the day, but the Press has just learned that two of the five jumpers who placed ahead of Camacho have been scratched and will not compete at Kingsville. That bumps Camacho up to fourth place in the official results from La Feria and makes her eligible to jump at the regional meet. The high jump competition will be conducted entirely on Friday.

