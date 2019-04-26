Butterfly garden breaks ground

By Freddy Jimenez

The Native Plant Center located on South Padre Island will soon be having a butterfly garden as one of its latest additions.

Around noon on Saturday, April 20, the Driftwood Garden Club gathered at the Native Plant Center to commence the beginnings of the new project.

According to Club president Mary Gorball, the garden will be made possible by way of a grant that the group applied for. The grant was being offered by Save Our Monarchs project which is a part of the Native Plant Society of Texas.

The grant was for the amount of $400 hundred for plant purchases.

The butterfly garden, said Gorball, will be situated at the Native Plant Center because the Center already promotes native plants and has efforts to educate the community on such matters, therefore, it was natural decision.