City manager talks loans at Commissioner’s meeting

The issuing and repaying of loans were some of the major topics of discussion at the latest regular meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission, held Tuesday evening.

The meeting was convened at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, rather than City Hall. The reason for the change in locale was due to the start of early voting, which began on Monday, April 22. City Hall is being used as a voting location for the upcoming May election.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners authorized the city to participate in the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Home Program Reservation System. Via HUD funds available through the TDHCA, the program will allow the City of Port Isabel to provide first time home buyers assistance and also to provide repairs of owner-occupied structures, according to City Manager Jared Hockema.

“This program is similar to the Building Blocks Program offered through the Port Isabel EDC and Fire Department, which does minor repairs,” Hockema explained. The Home Program Reservation System has been in existence for some time, but recently has been receiving more funds from the federal government. “It would fund repairs to homes of eligible applicants up to $30,000, or if the repair is more than $30,000, it would actually allow the entire home to be rebuilt.”

