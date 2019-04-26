Letters to the Editor for April 26, 2019

Dear Editor,

Notice to incumbents, candidates, and seated officials. We, (property owners and renters) need your help. If not, you’re part of the problem.

City of Port Isabel’s forensic audit ended in mid-2018, providing certifiable evidence of many wrong doings. Within three projects: Yacht Club Restoration, E.D.C. Revolving Loan Program, and Event Center Project. The City has filed six lawsuits in regard to the yacht club restoration. Don’t take your eyes off the ball. All info available at city hall.

Do the math. Point Isabel I.S.D. is about 50% of your C.C.A.D. Tax. (2012 Property count 21,387, net tax 3,708,535,983 to 2018 Property Count 21,699, net tax 3,690,770,243) at tax rate 1.08.

For 35 years to current, P.I.I.S.D. has an average of 24-2500 student population. State of Texas mandates $2,600 per student annually. P.I.I.S.D is subject to Chapter 41 (Robin Hood). That requires about 60% of property tax to be sent out of district for their use. The Supreme Court of Texas has ruled this (not to be constitutional) three times in past. There is no reason this tax should ever increase, it should roll-back, and all homesteads should receive a 20% abatement from this tax allowable, according to state comptroller rules. Also, a 3% early pay. All available at: P.I.I.S.D, C.C.A.D, TX.E.A, and Texas Comptroller.

Cameron County’s tax rate .41. Is this justifiable in our city limits?

Cameron County’s Appraisal District is allowed by all the entities, there in contract to appraise property at 100% market value. Most counties in Texas order theirs to do from 50% to 20% below.

David Woolverton

Port Isabel

Dear Editor,

This letter is to express my gratitude and support for Point Isabel Independent School District Place 4 Alicia Baldovinos. She was extremely instrumental in convincing me to start an Anti-Bully Program at the district. She is a very humble person and does things without seeking praise.

The Anti-Bully Program has been in place for three years now, and the kids love learning ways that they can defend themselves along with boosting their confidence to say something to the authorities when they see someone getting bullied.

She has also made it a priority to speak to legislators at the State Capitol about how unfair Chapter 41 a.k.a. Robin Hood is towards our district. She teamed up with Houston and other cities that are on the same boat. She has made this one of her top priorities along with School Budgeting and Nutrition.

Alicia is a local graduate from the Point Isabel School District. She later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin Business School and gained valuable work experience while working in Austin, Harlingen, Brownsville, and Port Isabel.

Please help Alicia continue to represent South Padre Island and the entire Laguna Madre Area! #Vote4Alicia

Respectfully,

Joseph Cantu

SPI Resident & Owner of SPI BJJ & Fitness