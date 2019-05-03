Busted, Local business owner charged with possession

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island business owner Eduardo Peña has been charged with possession of cocaine and fabrication of evidence, according to Texas Dept. of Public Safety information officer Lt. Johnny Hernandez.

In a succinct email to the PRESS, Hernandez stated, “Peña was charged with possession of cocaine under four grams and Fabrication of Evidence.” Further, Hernandez also stated that Peña was jailed at the South Padre Island Police Department.

Peña is the proprietor of A-Pro Towing and Recovery, LLC located at South Padre Island.

