Head to Toe Women’s Expo slated for May 5

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the Press

This Sunday, May 5, prepare yourself for an afternoon of glitz, glamour and fun.

The 2019 Head to Toe Women’s Expo will be held at the Hibiscus Room at Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Beach Resort, located at 100 Padre Blvd.

From 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. with admission at only

$10, this expo offers everything for women from their “head to their toes.”

Organizer of the event Wendy Van Den Boogerd created this event for the local businesses as well as the local ladies to have a day of one stop shopping and fun. Included with admission is a goody bag at the door (first 100) complimentary Hors d oeuvres and over 30 prizes given away throughout the show.

Also included in this jampacked afternoon are two fashion shows sporting the latest trends from T’Amore a local clothing store owned by Tamara Maclaughlin. “We have today’s fashion in both dress and casual for all ages and all sizes. Come see me for a personal fitting; I’ll make you look fabulous no matter what the occasion is,” said Maclaughlin.

Maclaughlin starts pairing outfits with models’ weeks before the event and the results are worth it.

Local entertainer Danica will be this year’s MC and makes sure the crowd is excited and ready to have a good time. “I am honored to work beside Wendy at such a fabulous event – our local businesses are brought together and exhibited in a way that only she can do,” she said.

