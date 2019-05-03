CoC awards banquet held

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the Press

While enjoying the sunset at the Cannon Bar on Pirates Landing, Scott Friedman hosted this year’s Annual Port Isabel Chamber Banquet on Friday, April 26. Each year the Port Isabel Chamber takes the opportunity to recognize members of the community that go out of their way to make a difference. The banquet is open to current members as well as anyone who is inquiring about joining.

This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the late Dave Friedman.

Presented by Chamber President Betty Wells, she said, “It is difficult to put into words the many accomplishments of a man who stood so tall in our community. Beloved local businessman, philanthropist and a salty character with a wicked sense of humor Dave, or ‘Dirty Dave’ Friedman, left some big shoes to fill.

He served for years on the Chamber Board of Directors and pioneered with others to start some of our annual special events that we now have. He never quit trying to make Port Isabel bigger and better.”

