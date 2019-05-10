Femme fatal: Women dominate school board race, Commissioners retain positions

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the Press

Women candidates swept the Point Isabel ISD race, while reigning city commissioners kept their seats, in last Saturday’s Port Isabel elections.

In a decisive victory, newcomer and attorney Heather Scott won the Trustee Place 3 position for the Point Isabel Independent School District with 46% (1,122) of the vote, defeating 24-year incumbent Mickey Furcron and James “Bubba” Vann.

Scott, a self-described product of PIISD schools and a life-long resident of the Laguna Madre area, felt her professional experience as an attorney and her community involvement made her the best candidate for the position.

“I knew I had a tough fight ahead of me, but I felt I would best represent the interests of all stakeholders of this district – students, families, educators and staff, taxpayers, and community members,” said Scott. “I am overjoyed with the outcome of the election, and I feel so humbled to have earned the support of

a majority of the community to be the next PIISD School Board Trustee for Place 3.”

Alicia Baldovinos was successful in securing her re-election as PIISD School Board Trustee Place 4, winning an impressive 63%(1,480) of the ballots cast over opponent Greg Lockwood. Baldovinos expressed gratitude to the voters, saying, “I could not have done it without the support of my family, friends and community members that helped me with my campaign and went out to vote. Thank you! I appreciate every single vote and the trust they have placed in me to continue to be their voice.”

Completing the hat-trick of women winners in the School Board race, Cynthia M. Cantu now holds the Place 5 Trustee position on the PIISD School Board. Despite running unopposed, Cantu received a large number of votes (1,801) and was gratified at the show of support.

