Letters to the Editor for May 9, 2019

Dear Editor,

I’m looking for a witness to a two car accident that occurred in Port Isabel on Friday, May 3rd just after 5 p.m. A white SUV traveling south on Manatou Street was struck by a gray car traveling west on Highway 100, (Queen Isabella Blvd.).

Note: this accident happened at an intersection where the lights have not been working for several months but were working on May 3. Please contact Steve 956-761-9900 or email steve@southpadretv.tv or text 956-2389500 if you have any information.

Steve Hathcock

South Padre Island

Dear Editor,

My family and I enjoyed a beautiful week of sun and fun on the Island April 13 – 20.

We went to the Visitor’s Center, Farmer’s Market, Birding and Nature Center, Sea Turtle Inc., Isla Blanca Park, Danny B’s Bay Fishing, Butterfly Park, John L. Tompkins Park, and more. We also enjoyed many shops and restaurants, most notably Lobo del Mar, South Padre Island Brewing, Painted Marlin, Dolce Roma, Cafe Karma, Aloha Shaved Ice, Friends of Animals Rescue, and Waters Edge Gallery.

There was so much to see and do while on the Island that we have plenty of things still left on our bucket list for our next visit.

The only disappointment we had (besides the weekend traffic) was the shocking lack of environmental stewardship throughout the Island. Each morning on our beach walks we took shopping bags along to gather trash; we picked up endless numbers of straws, plastic bottle caps and cigarette butts especially outside of beach side businesses. When we took a drive to the north end of the Island to enjoy the Padre Island National Seashore we could not walk five feet without coming across significant amounts of garbage of all kinds.

The beauty of the Island and the success of its economy is inherently tied to the health of the environment. We strongly urge island leaders to develop and implement a plan that builds a more environmentally responsible community. Critical elements must include reducing dependence on single use plastic that ultimately ends up in the ocean: eliminating plastic straws and the plastic condiment containers that every restaurant uses with abandon are a good first start. It is also necessary to hold beachside businesses accountable for keeping beaches clean.

Also, please make recycling a priority on the Island and easy for people to do; our condominium complex didn’t even have a recycling collection bin so we had to drive what we had collected to City Hall. There are trash receptacles at every beach entrance but not a single recycling bin.

We look forward to our next visit. We are hoping when we arrive that we find a more environmentally responsible community, which would give us even more reasons to love SPI!

Sincerely,

Melissa Garves

Colgate, WI

Dear Editor,

May 6 – 10 is Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers are the backbone of any school district and while many think teachers have it made (I mean what other job is there that you get the whole summer off), then think again.

Teachers are a Godsend because they do not do it for the money! I believe teachers that stay in the profession do it because they have a special gift from God, a calling on their life. While the following account is imaginary and origin unknown, I believe this description of teachers is very real!

The Creation of the Teacher

The Lord was creating teachers. It was His sixth day of ‘overtime’ and He knew that this was a tremendous responsibility, for teachers would touch the lives of so many impressionable young children. An angel appeared

to Him and said, “You are taking a long time to figure this one out.” “Yes,” said the Lord, “but have you read the specs on this order?”

Teacher : must stand above all students, yet be on their level; must be able to do 180 things not connected with the subject being taught; must run on coffee and leftovers; must communicate vital knowledge to all students daily and be right most of the time; must have more time for others than for herself/himself; must have a smile that can endure through pay cuts, problematic children, and worried parents; must continue teaching when parents question every move and others are not supportive; must have six pairs of hands.

“Six pair of hands,’ said the angel, “that’s impossible.” “Well,” said the Lord, “it is not the hands that are the problem. It is the three pairs of eyes that are presenting the most difficulty!” The angel looked incredulous, “Three pairs of eyes… on a standard model?” The Lord nodded His head, “One pair can see a student for what he is and not what others have labeled him as. Another pair of eyes is in the back of the teacher’s head to see what should not be seen, but what must be known. The pair of eyes in the front is only to look at the child as he/ she ‘acts out’ in order to reflect, ‘I understand and I still believe in you,’ without so much as saying a word to the child.”

“Lord,” said the angel, “this is a very large project and I think you should work on it tomorrow.” “I can’t,” said the Lord, “for I have come very close to creating one that comes to work when he/she is sick… teaches a class of children that do

not want to learn… has a special place in his/her heart for children who are not his/her own… understands the struggles of those who have difficulty… never takes the students for granted…”

The angel looked closely at the model the Lord was creating. “It is too soft-hearted,” said the angel. “Yes,” said the Lord, “but also tough, you cannot imagine what this teacher can

endure or do, if necessary.” “Can this teacher think?” asked the angel. “Not only think,” said the Lord, “but reason and compromise.”

The angel came closer to have a better look at the model and ran his finger over the teacher’s cheek. “Well, Lord, “said the angel, “your job looks fine but there is a leak. I told you that you were putting too much into this model. You cannot imagine the

stress that will be placed upon the teacher.” The Lord moved in closer and lifted the drop of moisture from the teacher’s cheek. It shone and glistened in the light. “It is not a leak,” He said, “It is a tear.” “A tear, what is that?” asked the angel, “What is a tear for?”

The Lord replied with great thought, “It is for the joy and pride of seeing a child accomplish even the smallest task.

It is for the loneliness of children who have a hard time to fit in and it is for compassion for the feelings of their parents. It comes from the pain of not being able to reach some children and the disappointment those children feel in themselves. It comes often when a teacher has been with a class for a year and must say good-bye to those students and get ready to welcome a new

class.”

“My, “said the angel, “The tear thing is a great idea… You are a genius!” The Lord looked somber, “I didn’t put it there!”

Teachers are truly a gift from God. Hug a teacher and thank them for the impossible job that they do. “Thank you PIISD teachers. You are awesome!”

Mickey Furcron,

PIISD Trustee

Port Isabel