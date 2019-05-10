Martinez graduates with many memories

By LARRY GAGE

Sebastian Martinez graduates this month with many memories of his time at Port Isabel High School. He sat down with the Press this week and shared some of those memories and his thoughts on what the future holds for him.

“I remember everything, the two-a-days, every practice after school,” Martinez said, referring to his senior football season of 2018. “I’m always going to love football. That’s why I’m going to continue playing football in college. I love the sport and I give it my all.”

Under first-year head coach Jason Strunk, the Tarpons finished the 2018 season with a 4-6 record overall, including a biddistrict playoff loss to Corpus Christi West Oso, 57-56, at Mercedes.

The 2018 season was considered a big step forward for the Tarpon football program, as the team won twice as many games as the previous season. Two regular season losses, to Porter and La Feria, were by a total of 18 points, and the team scored 56 points in a onepoint bi-district loss to West Oso.

Martinez made significant contributions in the wins against Progreso and Brownsville St. Joseph’s. Against the Red Ants, Martinez caught four passes for 69 yards and three touchdowns. In the win over St. Jo’s he had

eight receptions for 107 yards and two scores.

For the season, Martinez caught 30 passes for 352 yards and scored 38 points on six touchdowns and a two-point conversion pass. He also returned six kickoffs for 77 yards and a 12.8-yard average.

