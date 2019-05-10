Volleyball season not far off

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2018 -’19 school year rapidly draws to a close and already the anticipation for the fall athletic seasons is building. Tarpon football players are hard at work in the weight room at the high school, and even before the start of classes next August, the volleyball team will start the new season.

The Press found head Lady Tarpons volleyball coach Julie Breedlove, at the athletic offices this week where she shared her thoughts on the preparations that are already underway for the 2019 season.

“I’m looking forward to it. Right now we’re doing a lot of ball handling, working on passes, working on setting, digging, the fundamentals, and just getting touches on the ball,” Breedlove said Monday.

“It’s (ball handling) always a point of emphasis for us because it all starts with the pass. We struggled a little bit on our serve-receive (2018 season). Free ball passing, and things like that, are really those things we can control. We want to eliminate the errors that shouldn’t be happening just because we’re not paying attention to the little stuff.”

Practice cannot officially begin until August 1, but under UIL rules, volleyball activities can be done in athletic periods during the school day. “We can do open gym and there’s been some changes in the UIL rules this year. We’ll be able to do skill-related work with the kids, but only for a certain amount of time each week.”

“And we’re getting into the weight room, getting stronger, getting our vertical (leap) going. That’s one of our focus things this year, on strength training and trying to get stronger.”

