Rinza looks forward to senior year

Tarpon basketball player Daniel Rinza is already looking forward to his senior year of high school, and high on his list of priorities of things to look forward to is the 2019-’20 basketball season. The Press sat down in Tarpon Gym with Rinza this week, where he opened up about hoops and other things that are important to teen-agers everywhere.

For one thing, Rinza has hardly stopped playing the hard-court game since the Tarpons were knocked out of the 2019 post-season with a first-round playoff loss to Sinton back in March. He plays on an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team that plays all year-round, and the off-season experience he gains with the RGV Lakers is very beneficial, to say the least.

“We’ve already been traveling out of town,” Rinza said this week. “Next week we’re going to a tournament in Houston. We’ll be doing a lot of tournaments and that will keep us going till the (high school) season starts.”

Currently Rinza and his Lakers teammates are trying to put together the necessary financial arrangements to travel to a tournament out east.

“We played in a national qualifier and we qualified for North Carolina, but it’s a lot of money and we’re trying to get there financially. The rooms and the tournament are already paid for – we just have to find a way to get there.”

As with any player, at any level of the game, there are certain aspects of Rinza’s game that he knows need work this off-season.

“I want to work on my ball handling – it’s just the little things. Whatever I need to do to help the team win, that’s what I want to do.”

Rinza talked about the kind of shooter he is and how the opposing team’s defense can determine the type of shot he will take in a given instance.

“I take what the defense gives me. If they give me an open shot I’ll take it. If they give me the lane to drive, I’ll drive. And if there’s a teammate wide open I’m giving it to him for the open shot.”

