Vasquez prepares for volleyball season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2018-2019 school year is not over yet but preparations are already ongoing for the 2019 high school volleyball season. Players and coaches can, by UIL rule, report for practice on August 1, four days sooner than in football. Matches will begin even before the first day of classes.

One Port Isabel Lady Tarpon volleyball player who can be counted on to show up ready to go all-out that first day is Estrella Vasquez. She sat down with the Press this week and talked about her summer plans and her final season of volleyball as a Lady Tarpon athlete.

Vasquez, known to her teammates and friends as “Star,” plans to have a summer job and knows that, as much as possible, her work schedule must be planned around workouts in Tarpon Gym.

“We’ll be hitting the gym in the morning and, when we have time after work, we’ll come to open gym,” Vasquez said Monday.

Vasquez also knows that the 2018 season, in which Port Isabel won only two district matches, is history. And she knows that there are positives that can be taken from the worst Lady Tarpons volleyball season in years and used as advantage for a more successful season in 2019.

“We lost but we tried as a team … we put in the hard work together.”

The Lady Tarpons volleyball squad started the 2018 district season, well enough, with a 2-1 league record, then failed to win a match the rest of the season. The team finished in a last-place tie with Raymondville with a 2-12 district mark.

