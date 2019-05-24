Castillo looks forward to volleyball season

By Larry Gage

Special to the Press

Galilea Castillo is very much looking forward to the 2019 high school volleyball season. With the school year officially coming to an end this week, well, it means that volleyball season is less than three months away.

The Press found Castillo at an open gym workout this week and she took time out from a casual volleyball session with teammates to visit with the Press.

Castillo admitted that last season, which the team finished with a 2-12 record in district play, provides extra motivation to do better in the upcoming season.

“It makes me want to strive more,” Castillo told the Press. “I feel like we have a really good group of girls coming back. We’ll be here for open gym all summer.”

Castillo is a setter and plays right hitter for the team and she was asked about what aspects of her game that may need work before practice officially starts in August.

“I need to work on my serve-receive, and I’m a left spiker and I want to strengthen that skill. I’m a lefty but I hit with my right hand,” she said. “I’m trying to get used to hitting with my left hand so I can, hopefully, use both. The one I use most is my right hand but I do tip a lot with my left hand.”

Castillo summed up why the 2018 team did so poorly in district play, saying, “We didn’t communicate well, or function as a group well.”

On-court communication is key in volleyball and Castillo plans to be more vocal during matches this upcoming season. “I’m really quiet – I want to talk more to my teammates during games,” she said.

