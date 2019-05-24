Medina prepping for upcoming football season

By Larry Gage

Brayan Medina is hard at work preparing for the 2019 high school football season. He is an incoming senior and will be suiting up as a player for his final season of the Port Isabel version of “Friday Night Lights”.

The Press found Medina in the weight room at the high school this week, where he talked about how the spring off-season workout program is going from his viewpoint.

“Today we were mainly focusing on our legs and our backs,” Medina said Tuesday.

“You use your back when you’re trying to hold your ground, extending your arms, trying to push somebody away. It’s always a good thing to have good, powerful legs, and that’s key for a running back.”

Part of the whole idea is to add weight, although Medina doesn’t like to use the words “bulk up.” His playing weight during the 2018 season was around 130 pounds, and he reports that he’s up to about 143 now.

“So, whatever we’re doing is working and I want to keep going till I hit 155,” he said.

As it was, playing at 130 pounds, Medina was quite productive last season. He led the team in rushing with a total of 1,201 yards (175, 6.94) and was second in receiving yards with 114 on 10 catches. He was also second on the team in scoring with 62 points on 10 TD’s and a two-point conversion. In the 57-56 bi-district playoff loss to West Oso Medina rushed for 200 yards (29, 6.9) and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 53 yards and two scores.

