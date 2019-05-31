Fundraiser for local student slated

By PAMELA CODY

Last September, a Port Isabel family received the kind of devastating news every family dreads.

Joseph Isaiah Perez, a student at Port Isabel High School, was a tight end and defensive end for the Tarpons before being diagnosed with leukemia. The sixteen-year-old is currently staying in San Marcos in order to receive treatment in Austin.

Joseph’s cousin, Julissa Ochoa, is putting together a fundraiser to assist the family and spoke about their current situation.

“His mother said he hasn’t been feeling like himself since he is losing all his hair now,” said Ochoa. “We are having a fundraiser on June 9, with 100% of the proceeds going to Joseph and his family to help with medical expenses.”

Claudette Nuñez, Joseph’s mother, reached out to give further details on her son’s health.

“Joseph was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 29, 2018. His chemotherapy treatment lasts for three years. He has been ongoing intense chemo for eight months now. He has had two allergic reactions to chemo medicines due to toxicity. He will soon enter maintenance, which we are so excited for,” said Nuñez.

