In the works: Improvement plans on display at open house workshop

The City of South Padre Island held an Open House meeting on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall to obtain input from the community regarding new medians, traffic lights, boardwalks and sidewalks that will extend north on the island.

Drawings, maps, and poster boards were on display for the public to peruse, along with other information about the plans, including showing locations of proposed projects and routes. Anyone who wished to make a suggestion or comment was provided a questionnaire to fill out, expressing their concerns.

Tom Grant is a Professional Traffic Operations Engineer for KimleyHorn, the company SPI selected to spearhead its improvement plans. Their engineers and landscape architects have been working on behalf of the city to bring these projects to fruition. Grant spoke about the various components of the project while attending the Open House.

“This project actually has four main pieces to it. It’s got the medians, which are the big safety component. It extends the existing medians that you have, it reduces crash rates by quite a bit and provides safety refuges for pedestrians,” Grant began.He went on, saying, “It also gives more landscaping along the area, so it’s beautification, and extension of the sidewalks from where they stop today, near the Convention Center and the Hilton, and takes them all the way up to The Shores development.”

Grant continued, adding, “We put in two boardwalk crossings over the wetlands. And the last thing will be a traffic signal at the Clayton’s and Sea Turtle location. We’re also going to study potential traffic signals at Esperanza and Palm Streets. That was a recent request from the city council for that.”

