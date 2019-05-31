Ramos preps for volleyball season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Madison Ramos is an incoming sophomore at Port Isabel High and looks forward to the 2019 Lady Tarpon volleyball season, into which she will carry a year of Varsity experience.

The Press found Ramos recently at open gym and she took time out from casually hitting the ball back and forth over the net with teammates to share her thoughts on her summer plans. These include gym workouts almost every day during the week and the August 1 start of volleyball practice.

The Port Isabel volleyball team is coming off its worst season in recent memory. After a 2-1 start in district play last fall Port Isabel didn’t win a match the rest of the season and finished in a last-place tie with Raymondville with a league record of 2-12.

Ramos agreed that the poor showing of last year’s squad makes a difference in the team mindset as the new season fast approaches.

“It gives you a ton of extra motivation to make sure that doesn’t happen again this year,” said Ramos. The Press asked how does open gym help get her ready for the official first day of practice in August.

“It’s really fun because the coaches aren’t really telling us what to do,” Ramos said.

“We’re just doing our own thing and having fun at the same time.” “We’re scrimmaging a lot and it’s about team bonding, getting to know each other.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.