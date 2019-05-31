Tarpon football men hard at work

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High football players have been hard at it ever since the week after the team’s exit from last season’s playoffs. The Press sat down this week with second-year head football coach and athletic director, Jason Strunk, in his office and drew him out on this spring’s workout program and the outlook for the 2019 season.

“We’ve had a tremendous off-season, by many standards, I’d say,” the head man began. “It’s been really, really good and the kids have bought in totally.”

Strunk is starting his second year on the job and, in 2018, had just a few weeks to get to know his staff and players, starting with the first day in his new office

last July 1.

“I still haven’t been here a calendar year,” Strunk told the Press. “But I’ve been here long enough to know the expectations of what we do.” “These guys have been at it hard and you can see a huge difference in our kids from the first day I got here until now. I credit the assistant coaches we have here, and the nutrition element.”

Referring to chocolate milk, the Coach continued, “It’s everything you need for post-workout nutrition. The grams of protein, which is what you’re really looking for – it’s absolutely perfect. It’s the right blend of what they need. It helps muscles recover quicker.”

One concern as to how the new season is being approached is the view to be taken on the schedule of

games, beginning with the season opener at Brownsville Porter. It’s a nine game schedule again this year, with the same teams as in 2018, and the Porter game is the only one the head man wants all concerned to be looking ahead to, for the present.

