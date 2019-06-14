Down memory lane for former QB DeMoss

By LARRY GAGE

There is an old saying: “It seems like only yesterday.” It can apply to any one of us and it surely does with former Tarpon quarterback and current assistant football coach, Kyle DeMoss. He took time out from supervising weight room workouts recently to talk with the Press and recall some of those memories from his playing days not so long ago.

DeMoss was the starting quarterback for the Tarpons for his junior and senior seasons with the team in 2008 and 2009. The team finished with losing records and out of the playoffs both seasons.

It was a near thing and most of the district losses those two years were narrow ones.

“I think only one of those losses was by more than one score,” DeMoss said. “Every loss came down to the end and that … was a great learning experience.”

Port Isabel’s district had eight teams back then and, of the Tarpons’ four losses in district play each year, only the Rio Hondo ones were by more than a touchdown.

The Tarpons won their final three league games in 2008 and three of their last four the next season and were able to take at least that much satisfaction into the off-season. The disappointment of not making the playoffs, however, was hard to take, but DeMoss recognizes that that is what helps to make him a better coach to the current crop of Tarpon players.

“It helps me here, nowadays, because I’ve got that hunger to motivate these kids and they’re hungry,” he said.

