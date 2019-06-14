Excellence: SPI brings home TAMIO award

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

For the second year in a row, the City of South Padre Island has brought home the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) Award of Excellence for their submission of the city’s annual report. The city’s public information officer, Angelique “Nikki” Soto, traveled upstate this past weekend to claim the accolade.

The Press had the opportunity to sit down with Soto earlier this week to discuss the award, the work put into the annual report, and the overall experience surrounding the accomplishment.

First and foremost, the annual report, according to Soto, is a year-in-review for the City of South Padre Island, highlighting the city’s major accomplishments of the past year. The report was debuted and distributed to the public in January during the State of the Island Address.

According to TAMIO, this year’s conference was the largest one so far in almost 20 years with over 400 submissions in 38 different categories. SPI’s and Soto’s submission fell under the “Report (pop. 0

65k)” category.

Soto said that submissions are in due in March with the finalists announced in May, and while the City knew that they’d be receiving an award, it wasn’t until the awards dinner at the conference she attended that the specific prize was revealed.

Soto explained that there are three awards given out in each category: the TAMI Award is issued to first place, the Award of Excellence is issued to second place, and the Award of Honor is issued to third place, meaning SPI took home the second place prize. Georgetown won first place and Fredericksburg won third.

