Early voting to commence

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Early voting for the South Padre Island runoff mayoral election will begin on Monday, June 17 and will run through until Tuesday, 25 with the exception of weekends.

The two candidates running for the position are former Assistant City Manager Darla Jones, and Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Patrick McNulty.

City Hall, located on 4601 Padre Blvd., will serve as the polling place on said dates as well as

on Election Day, slated for Saturday, June 29.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. However, for Thursday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 25, the polling hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As previously reported, after Mayor Dennis Stahl announced he was stepping down from the position due to personal reasons, a special election was deemed necessary.

That May 4 special election came and went with initially three candidates on the ballot: the two aforementioned in addition to Clayton Brashear, owner of Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill. Jones received 417 votes, McNulty received 285, and Brashear received 244. The latter was ultimately eliminated from the contest, and because no candidate received a 50 percent plus one of the vote, the runoff election was called for June with only Jones and McNulty on the ballot.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.