Angel Niño looks forward to 2019

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The other half of the Niño Brothers backfield combination is Angel Niño and, along with his brother Adrian, Angel has given liberally of his time this spring to get ready for the upcoming high school football season.

The Press found the younger of the Niño brothers at the weight room recently and he spoke about his workout routine and the 2019 season.

“A lot of people are coming in and working out. Last year it wasn’t like this. I’ve never seen it like this.”

Neither has yours truly, your Tarpon football reporter. The latest estimates show that around 95% of the roster is showing up at the school most days for weight room workouts and drills in the gym. This may well be the hardest-working Tarpon team ever seen in Port Isabel, and the official start of practice is still seven weeks away.

The 2018 season represented a new beginning for Tarpon football. After winning only two games the previous season there was almost no place to go but up. Last year P.I. won twice as many games as they did in 2017 and all signs are pointing to a possible break-out year in 2019.

The offense was a work-in-progress for most of the season. It went off for 37 points in a shutout win at Brownsville St. Jo’s, and blew out RGC-Grulla, 48-21, at Tarpon Stadium. After surrendering 48 points each against Raymondville and Rio Hondo, both losses in which the Tarpons scored a total of 21 points, the team exploded for 56 points in a one-point bi-district loss to West Oso.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.