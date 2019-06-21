Niño has the speed

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel Tarpon football teams always seem to have enough speed, but the 2019 Tarpons would appear to have more than usual. One example of that is Adrian Niño.

“We have a pretty fast team this year,” Niño told the Press. “We lost three guys to graduation, but we still have Mac (Strunk), Brayan (Medina), Will (Camacho), and me.”

At several of last spring’s track meets Niño ran a leg in the 4 x 100 meter and 4 x 200-meter relays. At the PSJA Southwest Hog Relays back in February he ran the first leg of the 4 x 100 team and they came home first. He ran the first leg of the 4 x 200 in the same meet with the same result.

A number of Tarpon football players, Niño included, consider track and field part of their off-season training program for football. And, actually, preparations for next football season start the week after the previous season ends.

“It takes a lot of determination,” Niño told the Press. “After last year I knew I needed a lot of work, so this off-season I’ve used the time to get better.”

The 2018 was Niño’s first year playing with the Varsity and it was definitely a learning experience about how the game is played at the next level. “It was my first season with the Varsity. Now I know how fast the game is.”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.