Holly Beach Road upgrade addressed

The Town of Laguna Vista holds no responsibility for paving and maintenance of Holly Road, officials have learned.

Requests for improvements to the rut-filled roadway were directed to City Hall, City Manager Rolando Vela told Councilmembers last week.

“The last few weeks we have had calls from kayakers and fishermen who use the road, asking us to fix it. It has huge ruts on portions of the roadway,” he said, asking for the Council’s input on the matter.

Councilmen questioned ownership of the road and whose responsibility it was for maintenance.

“The Town has no obligation to it,” Attorney Alan Ozuna said of the road that runs from FM 510 to the Bay.

Vela said the road is not within the Laguna Vista incorporated limits and Cameron County is responsible for its upkeep.

The road originally was installed for the property owners’ access and was something the Town would not address unless it was formally developed. He suggested that alternately, the County could have the roadway graded to smooth its surface.

Councilman Michael Carter noted the property was privately held and was not designed for public access. “I don’t see any reason to do anything with it,” he said. “It’s not our responsibility,” Councilman Frank Davalos said.

