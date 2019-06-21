Man apprehended for burglary

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Cameron County Park Rangers, with the help of the South Padre Island Police Department, apprehended and arrested a male subject for Burglary of a Vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to Cameron County Assistant Chief Park Ranger Sylverio Cisneros, the department received a phone call around 10:22 a.m. that there had been a burglary of a vehicle at the beach access three parking lot, with details on the description of the vehicle and the subject. Cisneros also said the SPI PD assisted in the apprehension.

The male subject was identified as Rafael Velez, 23, of Los Fresnos.

Cisneros explained that a Dallas family visiting for vacation had left their blue Ford Escape unlocked, enabling Velez to commit the act.

“He stole, backpacks, luggage, iPad, phone, charging wires. He took a cooler with waters, Gatorades – everything, he just took everything,” Cisneros told the Press. “We were able to retrieve everything and return it to the family.”

By 2:11 p.m., the male subject was being arraigned for a $25,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Benito “Bo” Ochoa, IV for the charge of burglary of a vehicle.

“We live in a tourist area; people come here from all over the nation to vacation,” said the judge unto an attentive Velez. “This is not a place to be doing things of that nature. So, next time that you think of doing something like this, think twice about it. This place is special and we want to keep it that way.”

