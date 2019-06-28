Jun 28 2019

Aerial Display: CAF brings first Airshow to Cameron County Airport

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the PRESS

Two boys are seen looking at the at a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane at the CAF Airshow held on June 22-23 at the Cameron County Airport.

Thousands of spectators enjoyed and witnessed aviation history during Airshow 2019, the first air fiesta celebrated at the Cameron County Airport through the weekend.

While taking along his three kids, Pierce, Michael, and Marquito, Craig Grove, an alderman in Rancho Viejo, couldn’t miss the new arena for the Airshow 2019.

“We’ve been coming to airshows and supporting the event for almost ten years,” Grove said. “We also try to support the local communities.”

 

A plane is shown in mid-routine at the CAF Airshow held at the Cameron County Airport this past weekend

Zinthia Loya, a Keller Williams realtor agent in the Rio Grande Valley, took along half-a-dozen kids since she said as a sponsor she got six tickets for Saturday and six for Sunday. Loya said the best part is when they do a replica of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“We love it, it was great,” Loya said. “They bring the planes around, the explosions start, and the planes circle around. That’s why we came back today (Sunday).”

