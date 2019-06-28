Aerial Display: CAF brings first Airshow to Cameron County Airport

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the PRESS

Thousands of spectators enjoyed and witnessed aviation history during Airshow 2019, the first air fiesta celebrated at the Cameron County Airport through the weekend.

While taking along his three kids, Pierce, Michael, and Marquito, Craig Grove, an alderman in Rancho Viejo, couldn’t miss the new arena for the Airshow 2019.

“We’ve been coming to airshows and supporting the event for almost ten years,” Grove said. “We also try to support the local communities.”

Zinthia Loya, a Keller Williams realtor agent in the Rio Grande Valley, took along half-a-dozen kids since she said as a sponsor she got six tickets for Saturday and six for Sunday. Loya said the best part is when they do a replica of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“We love it, it was great,” Loya said. “They bring the planes around, the explosions start, and the planes circle around. That’s why we came back today (Sunday).”

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.