Raising the Ruff: Animal Rescue fundraiser a success

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

The fifth annual Raise the Ruff fundraiser took place Saturday June 15 at Laguna Bobs.

This popular fundraiser was held, as it has been in the past, to benefit the Friends of Animal Rescue Capital Campaign Fund.

With a packed house, everyone came out to help raise money for the organization. The evening consisted of live music and your choice of dinner, provided by Bobs.

At the event, a total of ten packages were auctioned off.

Friends of Animal Rescue Raised a total of $22,900 off their auction packages. Another $7,000 was raised from ticket sales, raffle tickets and donations.

The packages were as follows:

Package one included a bed bug inspection from SPI Esparza Pest Control; a concealed hand gun class from Bullets & Barrels; car washes for a year from Harbor Car Wash; Bay Fishing for two from Captain Murphy’s; a two-night stay at the Inn on South Padre Island; and one free month of membership at RIP Current Crossfit, all valued at $1,025.

