Five valley students awarded $1,000 scholarships

Special to the PRESS

Five Rio Grande Valley students were awarded $1,000 scholarships through the Larry Lewis Scholarship Foundation thorough the area’s Citrus Water and Wastewater Association last week at South Padre Island.

The Citrus Water and Wastewater Association is a local organization dedicated to education related to the water and wastewater industry. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) grants two hours of both water and wastewater operator certification credit to Chapter members for each meeting attended. There are currently 17 recognized Chapters within the Texas Water Utilities Association, including the Rio Grande Valley Chapter that includes Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. Membership is open to employees of municipalities, municipal utility districts and special utility districts.

