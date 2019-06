Let the voters decide

Dear Editor,

A mayoral “forum” was held recently involving two candidates for mayor on South Padre. Less than 30 people attended. A front-page article and picture of one candidate was presented. The article was written (of the candidate pictured) by his campaign. No wonder the other candidate declined to attend this “function.” Let the voters decide the best person qualified to be the mayor of the Island.

Gar Treharne

South Padre Island