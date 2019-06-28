Mata ready for marching season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Sophomore snare drummer Mia Mata was one of three snare drummers who reported for duty on the first day of summer band camp this past Monday. After practice that afternoon, she sat with the Press and talked about the music for the new show and the upcoming marching season.

This is Mata’s second year as a member of the drum line, but she is actually a fourth-year veteran of the percussion section of the Silver Tarpon Marching Band.

“I started in the seventh grade and I played vibraphone my first year as part of the frontal ensemble. Then, in eighth grade, I played bells. I started on snare in ninth grade,” she said.

Mata enters her sophomore year with more confidence than she had a year ago.

“Last year I was a little nervous my first year on snare line,” she admitted. “This year I’m a little more comfortable with it. I like playing the snare. I enjoy it.”

