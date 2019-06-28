Town’s sales tax up in June

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista sales tax was up 12. 90 percent in June, showing a steady climb for the Town.

The figure represents retail sales in April that were documented with the Texas Comptroller’s office and sent to the Town this month.

The payment to the Town was $15,031, up from the comparable payment received last June of $13,312. Total receipts for 2019 are at $96,136, compared to $87,616 last year at this time.

The June 2019 payment is the greatest the Town has received for the same month over the past five years, City Manager Rolando Vela said.

Also in Laguna Vista, the Town’s public library has new hours and activities during the summer season. “We encourage our citizens to drop by the Public Library and bring your children,” Vela said.

The Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except for Saturday and Sundays. On Tuesdays and Thursday, the hours have been extended until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 1.pm. Arts and crafts are scheduled at 10 a.m. and a movie at 10:30 a.m.

The library features many of the latest books to check it out, and a computer lab is available.

In other Town news, at its June 17 meeting, the Community Development Corporation (CDC) Board approved $11,210 to replace the Basketball Court lights and $7,020 for fire station improvements.

Also, the Town is seeking sponsors to help fund the firework show over the bay that will be held during the Independence Day Celebration on July 6.

Four sponsorship levels have been created:

• $1,000 Stars and Stripes

• $500 Firecracker

• $300 Patriotic

• $100 Old Glory

Please contact the Town at 956-943-1793 for more information.