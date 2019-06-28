Drumline back on duty

By LARRY GAGE

Summer band camp for the Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band always starts with the percussionists. Specifically, that means that the drum line reports first.

This past Monday the tenor, snare, and bass drummers all reported in, and your instrumental music reporter found them not in the band hall, but rather in the cafeteria. That was because the band hall floors were being waxed and they were off-limits for band members at the start of the week.

The cafeteria doesn’t have the acoustic qualities that were built into the band halls, but it was good to see these young percussionists at work Monday as they started working on the new show.

“So we have Part I, which is the wind book and all percussion,” Scott Hartsfield, P.I.S.D. Head Director of Bands, said. “Part II, the wind book, should be done, hopefully, by today. Then the battery, all the percussion stuff, will be written in.”

It’s a step-by-step process that takes weeks to complete, and Hartsfield is confident that it will all be completed in plenty of time.

The term “Drum Line” refers to the aforementioned tenor, snare, and bass drums, otherwise known as the battery percussion. Hartsfield spoke about how young this year’s drum line is.

“It’s a young line but … they’re super, super talented. It’s just one of those sections that’s going to be young this year,” he said.

