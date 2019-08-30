New Mexican restaurant on SPI: Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant brings Brownsville flavor to the Island

By ANGIE GAMEZ

Special to the PRESS

Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant opened last month, on July 16, on South Padre Island, within the Suites at Sunchase strip at 1004 Padre Blvd.

Martin Aguilera, owner of Jalapeños, will likely greet and seat you when you walk in, intent on providing “good food, good service, and at a good price,” he said.

Aguilera has been in the restaurant business since 2011, opening Arados Mexican Food in Brownsville. Jalapeños is an extension of the restaurant in Brownsville with a similar menu. His wife, Minerva, manages the restaurant in Brownsville while he manages Jalapeños at South Padre Island. Martin opened Jalapeños on the island because he wanted to serve the surrounding local communities and tourists.

Jalapeños is open Monday through Sunday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Breakfast is served from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Weekday breakfast and lunch specials include a choice from three specials. The breakfast specials are $4.15 plus tax (including coffee), and lunch specials are $6.99 plus tax (includes iced tea).

The menu includes breakfast plates, breakfast tacos with homemade flour tortillas, Gorditas, and over two dozen lunch plates. Some specialty items on the menu include Nopalitos (cactus), Motulenos (a salsa made with chorizo), and Wayin (egg torta with beans and cut up hotdogs with ranchero salsa).

Even though he’s only been open for a month, Aguilar says he’s seeing many repeat customers, because the Mexican

food is “authentic and delicious.”

Customer parking is directly in front of the restaurant. Additional parking is available in the back of Sunchase Hotel (customers may request a parking decal for their vehicle at the restaurant).

You can find Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant on Facebook, with several of their menu item photos posted.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is anticipated around November, to include the local communities and winter Texans.