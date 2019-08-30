Business Highlight: Luna Medical Clinic

By WENDY VAN DEN BOOGERD

Special to the PRESS

No matter what ails you, Dr. Greg Luna is the person you’ll want to see. Located at 112 West Queen Isabella Ste C in Port Isabel, Luna Medical Clinic operated by Gregory Luna, P.A., delivers personalized care, along with compassion and a knowledge base that is sure to have you feeling better in no time.

Luna has been practicing in Port Isabel for more than 10 years, but opened his own practice almost a year ago.

“Having had the honor to practice as a Physicians Assistant in this great community for more than 10 tears, I have now planted my roots and dedicated myself more than ever to this community with the opening of Luna Medical Clinic.”

When asked what his advice would be regarding the flu season, Luna recommends frequent hand washing and staying home if you feel ill and to get a flu vaccine.

“An ounce of prevention is worth more than a day of suffering,” Luna said.

“The best part of my job is to be able to serve and be a part of such a welcoming and united community,” Luna said. “Just the thought of being trusted by them with their health and well being on a daily basis is what makes it why I love what I do, and why this is not just my job, it’s my passion.”

Open Mon – Fri from 8am – 5pm and Sat from 8 – Noon. Luna Medical Clinic accepts insurance. The clinic will not turn away the uninsured, with $70 for consultations, $60 for Established patients, and $40 for follow-up visits.

Call 956-524-0555 for more information, or to make an appointment.