Tarpons Strong in Santa Rosa Scrimmage

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons closed out the scrimmage season by outscoring the Santa Rosa Warriors in both halves of last Thursday’s scrimmage at Santa Rosa.

The defense was particularly effective as the Warriors managed only one score on the night. That was a touchdown in the second half, a single quarter, actually, the “Live Action” part of the scrimmage, and with it Santa Rosa took a 6-0 lead.

The Tarpons came back with a TD of their own, scored a second one, and that was a final, 13-6.

“You know, it’s a scrimmage so we’re not really out to try to win it,” head P.I. Coach and Athletic Director, Jason Strunk, said afterwards. “But we played well in game situations and I’m pleased with that.”

Tarpon running back, Adrian Nino, again stood out on offense for P.I. as he scored both TD’s in the second half. After Santa Rosa went up 6-0 on their second possession, Nino went right and dashed untouched 38 yards for the score and the score was tied at six. Later, on second-and-goal from the three, it was Nino again, this time around right end. He fell in and Angel Fernandez made the extra point.

