Lady Tarpons Fall in Four to Lyford

The Port Isabel High girls’ volleyball team went down three sets to one in a non-district match Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym. The Lady Bulldogs won by the scores of 19-25, 25-20, 2522, 26-24.

It was close almost all the way and, even though they lost, the Lady Tarpons were in the match all the way through, and were much more competitive this night than they were at the St. Jo’s tournament last week-end.

“I thought we played hard and it was an improvement over the weekend,” head P.I. coach Julie Breedlove said afterwards. “We came out in the first game and we stuck with it and ended up getting that first game. Second and third games we were just trying to stay up and confident. Even after that third game we came out in the fourth game and we were ready to go.”

