Cameron County Commissioners’ Court set date for Annova LNG tax abatement vote

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court has scheduled to vote on a tax abatement request from Annova LNG, a liquefied natural gas export facility planned for development in the Port of Brownsville area, owned by Chicago, Illinois, based energy company Exelon, on October 1.

The project owners are seeking a tax abatement from Cameron County, or a reduction or elimination of property taxes. Annova LNG has told the PRESS previously that the money intended for paying property taxes would instead “fund critical programs in Cameron County as well as a Community Benefits payment,” according to an unnamed spokesperson.

During a Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting on August 20, the commissioners and judge tabled a vote on Annova LNG’s seeking of a tax abatement, with Cameron County Commissioner Joey Lopez, Precinct 2, citing that legal issues with the abatement needed to be clarified before the commissioners could make a vote. The item was initially moved to the front of the August

20 meeting agenda, due to pressure from attendees, who crowded the court and balcony. When the item was tabled, attendees audibly reacted disapproving the motion.

