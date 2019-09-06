City sounds for sound removal: SPI council votes to remove and or disconnect sound emitting devices from golf carts, adopts 2019 tax rate

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council voted Wednesday evening to repeal and replace a controversial ordinance dealing with sound emitting devices as well as adopting the tax rate for 2019.

Shortly after presenting proclamations for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National Food Safety Month, the SPI City Council approved the second and final reading of Ordinance number 19-11. Council voted in favor of amending Chapter 18 by repealing current section 18-30(D)(8) and replacing it with section 18-30(D)(8)(I)(IV) regarding sound emitting devices.

The amended ordinance calls for the removal and/or disconnection of sound emitting devices on commercial

golf carts on SPI. Council members Ken Medders, Joe Ricco, and Kerry Schwartz voted in favor, with members Alita Bagley and Eva Jean Dalton voting against the revised ordinance.

