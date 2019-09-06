Sep 06 2019

Garza looking to improve in second year at UTRGV

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ JR.

Before joining the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Port Isabel alumna, Natalie Garza, was a member of the PIHS varsity track team, starting her freshman year in 2015. She specialized in the 400m dash, making a name for herself by being the lone Tarpon to advance to the State Meet in Austin in 2016 and 2017.

Garza placed 4th in the state meet in 2016, with a time of 58.23, and placed 5th in the state meet in 2017 with a 57.62 time. The performance was good enough to get noticed by UTRGV, whom offered Garza a scholarship while she was a junior at Port Isabel High School.

As a freshman at UTRGV, from 2018-2019, Garza ran her 400m event and joined the 4x400m relay team. Garza helped set a new UTRGV indoor track record while running with the 4×400 relay team, with a time of 3:51.33 at the Texas Tech Open. Garza also set a new 4×400 relay UTRGV outdoor track record with a time of 3:44.67 at the WAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past May. Her track performances helped her earn All-WAC 2nd Team honors.

